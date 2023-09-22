Migrants and Refugees

Principle 11 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 10:55 pm

The eleventh guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We seek and promote dialogue with the local Church in people’s countries of origin, and the countries through which they have travelled, so that we can better understand their stories.

Intercessory Prayer

For all people who have been forced to leave their home and seek a new life in safety
may they always find here with us, a place of authentic welcome and refuge
where they can thrive with equal dignity as children of God
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

< Principle 10

Principle 12 >

Principle 10 – Love the Stranger

The tenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 15 – Love the Stranger

The fifteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 18 – Love the Stranger

The eighteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 13 – Love the Stranger

The thirteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 4 – Love The Stranger

The fourth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 12 – Love the Stranger

The twelfth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger