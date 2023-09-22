Principle 11 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We seek and promote dialogue with the local Church in people’s countries of origin, and the countries through which they have travelled, so that we can better understand their stories.

Intercessory Prayer

For all people who have been forced to leave their home and seek a new life in safety

may they always find here with us, a place of authentic welcome and refuge

where they can thrive with equal dignity as children of God

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

< Principle 10

Principle 12 >