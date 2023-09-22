Migrants and Refugees

Principle 10 – Love the Stranger

The tenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We must not allow the concerns that some communities might have about migration to be exploited for political purposes or allow such concerns to develop into a xenophobic attitude; Christian communities must play their part in providing a genuine welcome to migrants and refugees.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for those seeking safety and sanctuary
and ask for compassion in our communities
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

