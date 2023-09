Principle

Our response to migrants and refugees is rooted in the innate worth of each human person.

Intercessory Prayer

Lord, help us never to obscure that great truth

with fear or prejudice or excessive self interest,

help us be open-hearted,

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

