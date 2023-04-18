Prayer for Vocations Sunday

God our Loving Father,

you called me by name through the sacrament of Baptism to holiness.

Through the gift of the Holy Spirit,

you made me the temple of the Holy Spirit.

Lord,

are you calling me to be a priest,

religious, consecrated, married or single?

Grant me the grace to respond to the calling

‘Go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News to all the nations.’

Guide me in every step I take in life

and lead me in every decision I make in responding to your call.

Make me and mold me into the living image of Christ your Son,

who was ever close to those in need.

I make this prayer through Christ our Lord,

Amen.

