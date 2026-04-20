In 1964, Pope Paul VI launched Vocations Sunday - a day celebrated on the Fourth Sunday of Easter. This year it falls on 26 April 2026.
Sunday, 26 April 2026
In 1964, Pope Paul VI, launched the Vocations Sunday, which since then we celebrate on the fourth Sunday of Easter, also called as Good Shepherd Sunday. This year it is on the 26 April 2026, which marks the 63rd Anniversary of World Day of Prayer for Vocations.
As Catholics and people of God we all know that God is calling us and has a plan for each of us. He called each of us by name through our Baptism to holiness. He continues to call and cry out to us each day to be his disciples, some to the married life, some to the priesthood or the diaconate, some to religious life or to live as kind single people. Everybody is called! What is God calling you to?
Along with the whole Church, let us pray for vocations today. Let us take time to stir the hearts and minds of the people around us to think about the topic of Vocation. The National Office for Vocation invites you to talk and encourage children, young people, grandchildren, students, family members to respond generously to the calling of the Lord.
Message of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, for the 63rd World Day of Prayer for Vocations, the Theme this year is: The Interior Discovery of God’s Gift
Have you ever asked what does religious life look like? Here you will find glimpses of the Life of Nuns and Priests.
Pastoral letter for Vocation Sunday, celebrated on Sunday 26 April 2026, written by Archbishop Malcom McMahon OP.
A prayer for Vocations Sunday asking the Lord to guide us in every step we take in life and lead us in every decision we make in responding to His call.