Sunday, 26 April 2026

In 1964, Pope Paul VI, launched the Vocations Sunday, which since then we celebrate on the fourth Sunday of Easter, also called as Good Shepherd Sunday. This year it is on the 26 April 2026, which marks the 63rd Anniversary of World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

​As Catholics and people of God we all know that God is calling us and has a plan for each of us. He called each of us by name through our Baptism to holiness. He continues to call and cry out to us each day to be his disciples, some to the married life, some to the priesthood or the diaconate, some to religious life or to live as kind single people. Everybody is called! What is God calling you to?

​Along with the whole Church, let us pray for vocations today. Let us take time to stir the hearts and minds of the people around us to think about the topic of Vocation. The National Office for Vocation invites you to talk and encourage children, young people, grandchildren, students, family members to respond generously to the calling of the Lord.

Living Joyfully – A day in the Life of Women Religious