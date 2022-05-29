Cardinal Pope to elevate Archbishop Arthur Roche to rank of Cardinal Pope to elevate Archbishop Arthur R... Cardinal » »

Archbishop Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, will be elevated to the rank of Cardinal in a Consistory on Saturday, 27 August 2022.

Pope Francis has announced the forthcoming creation of 21 Cardinals from around the world.

On Saturday, 27 August, I will hold a Consistory for the creation of new Cardinals. Let us pray that they will help me in my mission as Bishop of Rome for the good of all God’s people. Pope Francis

Two days after the Consistory, on 29-30 August, the Pope will meet with all the cardinals to reflect on the new Apostolic Constitution Praedicate evangelium.

The College of Cardinals currently consists of 208 Cardinals, of whom 117 are electors and 91 non-electors. As of 27 August, the number will grow to 229 Cardinals, of whom 131 will be electors.

Eight of the newly named Cardinals are from Europe, six from Asia, two from Africa, one from North America, and four from Central and Latin America.