Pope mourns passing of Cardinal Pell, upholds his cooperation with Holy See

Pope Francis has recalled the late Cardinal George Pell’s “consistent and committed witness, his dedication to the Gospel and to the Church, and particularly his diligent cooperation with the Holy See in its recent economic reform, for which he laid the foundations with determination and wisdom.”

The Pope’s words came in a telegram of condolences addressed to Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, for the death of Cardinal Pell in Rome on Tuesday evening, aged 81, following cardiac complications after undergoing hip surgery.

In his message, the Holy Father said he is sad for the news of the passing of the Cardinal, Prefect Emeritus of the Secretariat of the Economy and expressed his closeness to the Dean and to the entire College of Cardinals as well as to members of Cardinal Pell’s family.

He commended him for his witness and work, and said he is praying “this faithful servant, who unwaveringly followed his Lord with perseverance even in the hour of trial, may be received into the joy of heaven and receive the reward of eternal peace.”

