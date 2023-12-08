Vatican Pope: Let us entrust peace in the world to Mary Pope: Let us entrust peace in the w... Vatican » »

On the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis returned to the window of the Apostolic Palace for the Angelus. During remarks after the Marian prayer, the Pope looked ahead to his visit in the afternoon to Santa Maria Maggiore and then to Piazza di Spagna to pray to Our Lady and intercede for a world without war.

“I ask everyone, especially the faithful of Rome, to unite themselves spiritually to me in this act of entrustment to our Mother,” the Pope said, “praying particularly for peace, peace in Ukraine, peace in Palestine and Israel, and in every land wounded by war. Let us ask for peace, that hearts might be at peace, that there be peace!”

Encouragement for Catholic Action

In affectionately greeting the Romans and the pilgrims coming from Italy and from different countries of the world, the Pope addressed his thoughts in particular to the members of Catholic Action, who are renewing their memberships in these days. He encouraged all members of the organization, “from the young to the old”, to be “living stones in the Church and good leaven in society”.

Jubilee greetings for the Archdiocese of Quebec

Before his announcement of the first World Day of Children next May, Pope Francis greeted the faithful of the Archdiocese of Quèbec, in Canada, who on the feast of the Immaculate Conception – their patronal feast – are inaugurating the Jubilee for the 350th anniversary of the establishment of the Diocese.

In his remarks, Pope Francis noted that Quèbec was the first diocese established in what is now Canada, before wishing the faithful a “Happy Jubilee Year” with the prayer that the Virgin Mary might accompany them in their celebrations.

Source: Vaticannews.va