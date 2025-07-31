Bishops’ Conference welcomes news that Pope Leo will declare St John Henry Newman a ‘Doctor’ of the Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV will officially declare Saint John Henry Newman, the most recently canonised saint from England and Wales, the 38th Doctor of the Church.

In a statement from the Holy See Press Office, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, said that Pope Leo XIV has “confirmed the affirmative opinion of the Plenary Session of Cardinals and Bishops, Members of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, regarding the title of Doctor of the Universal Church, which will soon be conferred on Saint John Henry Newman.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, said:

“I am delighted and thrilled that Pope Leo has today announced that he will declare St John Henry Newman to be a ‘Doctor of the Church’.



“This request has been before the Holy See for some time, having received declarations of support from many different parts of the world and, of particular importance, from the Bishops of the Church of England.



“This recognition that the writings of St John Henry Newman are a true expression of the faith of the Church is of huge encouragement to all who appreciate not only his great learning but also his heroic sanctity in following the call of God in his journey of faith, which he described as ‘heart speaking unto heart’.



“This moment brings back vivid memories of the Papal Visit in 2010 of Pope Benedict XVI to these countries when he declared the beatification of John Henry Newman. That moment now reaches its fulfilment and gives great joy to all who strive to follow Christ today.”

Joining Cardinal Nichols in welcoming the announcement, the Most Reverend Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham and Vice President of the Bishops’ Conference, said:

“Together with the Fathers of the Birmingham Oratory, I am immensely grateful to Pope Leo for declaring St John Henry Newman as a Doctor of the Church. Cardinal Newman is only the third Englishman to be afforded this title, after St Bede the Venerable and St Anselm of Canterbury, for the historic and abiding impact of his teaching on the universal Church.

“It is remarkable that his writings, first as an Anglican and then as a Roman Catholic, but considered as one entire corpus of written work, have led to him being declared a Doctor of the Church.”

September 2025 marks the 15th anniversary of St John Henry Newman’s Beatification in Cofton Park, Birmingham in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI. The theme for the historic Papal visit was inspired by the words Newman chose as his motto, Cor ad cor loquitur, which translates to ‘Heart speaks to heart’. Archbishop Longley welcomed Pope Benedict at the Beatification Mass, and explains the importance of his motto:

“His motto Cor ad cor loquitur – Heart speaks to heart -is a key to understanding the influence of St John Henry’s teaching, communicated to us at the deepest level of our being.

“I pray that this day will hasten the canonisation of Blessed Dominic Barberi, who must be rejoicing that he was chosen to play his part in bringing Cardinal Newman into full communion with the Catholic Church.”

A ‘Doctor of the Church’ is a man or woman of great holiness and learning whose teaching and wisdom not only resonated with their own contemporaries, but still illuminates, instructs and inspires today. Read more here.

The Church gives them the title ‘Doctor’, from the Latin ‘docere’, meaning ‘to teach’, in recognition of the eminent contribution to our knowledge of the faith – spiritually, intellectually or morally.

A globally-celebrated intellectual heavyweight, Saint John Henry Newman was deeply engaged in the theological and philosophical issues of the time, and his teaching and legacy endures to this day. Born in 1801, he was ordained as a priest for the Church of England and soon became the leader of the Oxford Movement before converting to Catholicism in 1845. When he died at the age of 89, more than 15,000 people lined the streets of Birmingham for his funeral.

Oratorian priest Father Ignatius Harrison.C.O. Co-Actor of the Newman Cause, offered his praise and thanks to God in welcoming the announcement:

“The Fathers and Brothers of the Birmingham Oratory give praise and thanks to God that the Holy Father Pope Leo has today confirmed that the title ‘Doctor of the Church’ will soon be bestowed on St John Henry.

“Cardinal Newman, founder of the Oratory in England. Newman’s wisdom and spiritual vision will now be of even greater relevance to the universal Church and indeed to all people of good will who seek God’s truth.”

