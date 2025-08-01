Archbishop Wilson welcomes Newman announcement

The Vatican announced that Pope Leo XIV will declare St John Henry Newman a Doctor of the Catholic Church.

Responding to the news, Archbishop John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark, said:

The announcement that St John Henry Newman will become a Doctor of the Catholic Church will fill the hearts of English Catholics with so much joy. It will also be welcomed by Catholics around the world for whom St John Henry is an inspiring theologian and apologist for the Catholic faith.

For all his enormous intellect and learning, St John Henry above all lived the humility of a disciple, with a passion for truth. His life shines as an example of what it means to be a true follower of Christ. If we want to grow in holiness, if we are passionate to find the truth and walk in His ways, we first need to humble ourselves before the Lord Jesus, just as St John Henry did. His towering intellect brought him to seek Christ ‘heart to heart.’ May this soon to be new Doctor of the Church teach us to do the same.

A ‘Doctor of the Church’ is a man or woman of great holiness and learning whose teaching and wisdom not only resonated with their own contemporaries, but still illuminates, instructs and inspires today.

St John Henry Newman – pray for us.