Pope Francis’ mortal remains carried to St. Peter’s Basilica

The Rite of Translation of the body of Pope Francis took place in the Vatican on Wednesday morning (23 April), led by the College of Cardinals gathered in Rome following his death.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, began the liturgical rite in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta with a brief prayer for the soul of Pope Francis.

In the opening prayer, Cardinal Farrell thanked God for the 12-year ministry of the late Pope.

“As we now leave this home, let us thank the Lord for the countless gifts He bestowed on the Christian people through His servant, Pope Francis,” he prayed. “Let us ask Him, in His mercy and kindness, to grant to the late Pope an eternal home in the kingdom of heaven, and to comfort with the celestial hope the papal family, the Church in Rome, and the faithful throughout the world.”

The College of Cardinals then led the procession of the coffin through the Vatican’s Santa Marta Square, under the Arch of the Bells, and into St. Peter’s Square.

Over 20,000 people had gathered in the square to pay their respects to the late Pope, erupting into subdued but sustained applause as his coffin was carried up the steps and into St. Peter’s Basilica.

The late Pope’s coffin was placed in front of the Altar of the Confession, and the choir chanted the Litany of the Saints in Latin for the repose of his soul.

Cardinal Farrell then led a brief Liturgy of the Word, which included a reading from the Gospel of John (17:24-26) of Jesus’ priestly prayer proclaiming the love of God for Him and for His disciples.

The rite concluded with the chanting of the Salve Regina, a Marian hymn that begins “Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of Mercy.”

Members of the College of Cardinals then paid their respects to the late Pope Francis, followed by the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Basilica will remain open until midnight on Wednesday (23 April), from 7am, 8am UK time, to midnight on Thursday, and from 7am to 7pm, 8am to 8pm UK time, on Friday.

The Funeral Mass for Pope Francis will be held in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday, 26 April, at 10am, 9am UK time, presided by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

He will be joined by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, priests, consecrated religious, and lay faithful from around the world to bid farewell to Pope Francis.

At the end of the Mass on Saturday, the late Pope’s body will be taken into St. Peter’s Basilica and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major where he will be buried.

