Pope Francis applauds women on International Women’s Day

“On International Women’s Day, I think of all women: I thank them for their commitment to building a more humane society, through their ability to grasp reality with a creative eye and a tender heart.”

Pope Francis said this during his Wednesday General Audience in the Vatican, recalling that the international Day is being commemorated on 8 March, stressing,”This is a privilege of women alone!

A special blessing for all the women in the square. And a round of applause for women! They deserve it! Pope Francis

The Holy Father also greeted the sick, the elderly, newlyweds and young people.

“In these days of Lent,” he said, “walk even more courageously in the footsteps of Christ, seeking to imitate His humility and faithfulness to the divine will.”

Appeal for Ukraine

“And, please, dear brothers and sisters,” the Pope appealed, “let us not forget the pain of the battered Ukrainian people, they suffer so much… let us always have them present in our hearts and in our prayers.”

This morning, during his General Audience, the Pope continued his series of catecheses on apostolic zeal, this week considering the ecclesial aspect of evangelization.

Source: Vaticannews.va