Pope asks for prayers for peace and for the Synod

Pope Francis notes it is the month of the Rosary and of missions and invites all Catholics to pray the Rosary and implore peace in Ukraine and in all war-torn regions and also for the Synod of Bishops on Synodality.

“Let us pray for peace, in the tormented Ukraine and in all lands wounded by war,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims and believers following the Sunday Angelus prayer as he recalled the fact that October that “begins today” is the month of the Rosary and of missions.

“I urge everyone to experience the beauty of praying the Rosary, contemplating with Mary the mysteries of Christ and invoking her intercession for the needs of the Church and the world,” he said.

He asked for prayers for peace and for the evangelisation of peoples.

The Pope also turned his thoughts to the Synod on Synodality that will begin on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, and said: “Let us also pray for the Synod of Bishops, which this month will hold its first Assembly on the theme of the Church’s synodality.

Source: Vaticannews.va