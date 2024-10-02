Cardinal echoes Pope’s plea for fasting and prayer

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, has affirmed Pope Francis’ and the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem’s call for a day of prayer for peace to be held on Monday, 7 October, in response to an escalation of the conflict in the Holy Land.

“In response to the developing situation, Pope Francis has called for day of fasting and prayer. This is to take place on Monday, 7 October 2024, the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks in Israel,” wrote the Cardinal to the priests of his diocese. “I ask everyone to participate in a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the world.”

“Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has also invited us to mark 7 October, as a day of prayer, penance and fasting for peace in the Holy Land. He speaks of the ‘need to pray, to bring our pain and our desire for peace to God. We need to convert, to do penance, and to implore forgiveness.'”

Rosary, Exposition, Prayer

Cardinal Nichols encouraged his priests to respond to the requests from the Holy Father and the Patriarch in an appropriate way in their parishes. Acknowledging they will know best how to do that, he said:

“As 7 October is the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, it may be that a public recitation of the Rosary would be appropriate, or perhaps a time of Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

“Those parishioners who are not able to participate in public prayers can be encouraged to pray the Rosary privately, or to mark Monday in some way as a fast day.

“Let us keep in our prayers all who are affected by the violence in the Middle East.”

