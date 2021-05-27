Vatican Pope appoints English Archbishop as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship Pope appoints English Archbishop as... Vatican » »

Pope Francis appoints Archbishop Arthur Roche as the new Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, and Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola and Bishop-elect Aurelio García Marcías as the Secretary and Under-Secretary, respectively, of the same Congregation.

The Holy Father, on Tuesday 25 May 2021, chose new leadership for the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Pope Francis appointed a new Prefect, Secretary, and Under-Secretary of the Congregation, according to the Holy See Press Office.

Archbishop Arthur Roche, previously its Secretary, will take on the role of Prefect.

Bishop Vittorio Francesco Viola, O.F.M., until now Bishop of Tortona, becomes the Secretary, while the Pope also conferred on him the title Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of Tortona.

Monsignor Aurelio García Marcías, who previously served as Office Manager at the Congregation, will now become its Under-Secretary. The Pope also assigned him the titular See of Rotdon.

Archbishop Arthur Roche, 71, served as the tenth Bishop of Leeds from 2004 to 2012.

On 26 June 2012, Archbishop Roche was appointed Secretary for the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. He served in the role for almost nine years prior to his appointment as Prefect.