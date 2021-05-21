Here we conclude our five-part art and culture series ‘Beyond the Cross’ that follows the Risen Christ through the artist’s eye taking in some of the main encounters of the season of Easter.

‘Pentecost’ is a dramatic oil on canvas piece by Domenikos Theotokopoulos or El Greco as he was known. Painted around 1600, ‘Pentecost’ hangs in the Museo Del Prado in Madrid.

It depicts the moment when the Holy Ghost, in the form of flames, rests on the Virgin and the Apostles on Pentecost day in Jerusalem, as is told in the book of Acts (2: 1-5).

Our contributor is London-based gallery guide Lynne Hanley who gives a critical and contextual assessment of Garofalo's piece.