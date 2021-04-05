Peter and John Running to the Tomb

‘Beyond the Cross’ is a five-part art and culture series that follows the Risen Christ through the artist’s eye taking in some of the main encounters of the season of Easter.

Here we look to the empty tomb and take as our inspiration the Swiss painter Eugene Burnand’s 1898 work ‘The Disciples Peter and John Running to the Sepulchre on the Morning of the Resurrection’.

We have two excellent contributors for you.

Firstly, we join the ebullient London-based gallery guide Lynne Hanley for a critical assessment of Bernand’s piece. Then, to offer the Priest’s Perspective, we hear from the knowledgeable and engaging Father Christopher Whitehead.

Lynne Handley takes groups around the National Gallery for intimate and lively ‘Beyond the Palette’ art tours. More about Lynne here: beyondthepalette.co.uk

Fr Christopher Whitehead looks after the vibrant community at St John the Evangelist in Bath. Do check out his parish site: stjohnsrcbath.org.uk