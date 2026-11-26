An Advent Course for Year B on the Gospel Reflections from the 1st Sunday of Advent until the Feast of the Holy Family. Journey with us through the Scriptures, inspiring images, discussion group questions and short prayers.
First Sunday of Advent – Be on your guard, stay awake.
Second Sunday of Advent – Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.
Third Sunday of Advent – There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.
Fourth Sunday of Advent – Behold! You are to conceive and bear a son.
Christmas Season: Mass during the Night – Today a Saviour has been born to us.
Christmas Season: Mass during the Day – The Word was made flesh and lived among us.
Sunday in the Octave of Christmas: Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph – For my eyes have seen your salvation.
Source: Godwhospeaks.uk