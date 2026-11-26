Advent Our God Comes Close An Advent Course for Year B on the Gospel Reflections from the 1st Sunday of Advent until the Feast of the Holy Family. Journey with us through the Scriptures, inspiring images, discussion group questions and short prayers.  icon-home » Events » Advent » Our God Comes Close

First Sunday of Advent – Be on your guard, stay awake.



Second Sunday of Advent – Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.



Third Sunday of Advent – There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.



Fourth Sunday of Advent – Behold! You are to conceive and bear a son.



Christmas Season: Mass during the Night – Today a Saviour has been born to us.



Christmas Season: Mass during the Day – The Word was made flesh and lived among us.



Sunday in the Octave of Christmas: Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph – For my eyes have seen your salvation.