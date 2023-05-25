Need help after an abortion?

Have you or someone you know been affected by abortion? There are some wonderful organisations that can help you. Here are three that we are profiling.
Rachel’s Vineyard is a safe place to renew and rebuild your life after experiencing the trauma of abortion. Their healing weekends offer a supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment where women and men can deal with painful post-abortive emotions.
Gianna Care’s goal is to help people in any way they can. Whether you are experiencing an unexpected pregnancy, or need help following an abortion, their trained client advocates, counsellors, nurses and doctors are here to help.
ARCH is dedicated to promoting the emotional, psychological and spiritual well-being of clients, by the provision of real understanding, counselling and supportive help to women, men and families after an abortion.