Need help after an abortion?

Rachel’s Vineyard

rachelsvineyard.org.uk

Rachel’s Vineyard is a safe place to renew and rebuild your life after experiencing the trauma of abortion. Their healing weekends offer a supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment where women and men can deal with painful post-abortive emotions.

Gianna Care

giannacare.ie

Gianna Care’s goal is to help people in any way they can. Whether you are experiencing an unexpected pregnancy, or need help following an abortion, their trained client advocates, counsellors, nurses and doctors are here to help.

Abortion Recovery Care and Helpline (ARCH)

archtrust.org.uk

ARCH is dedicated to promoting the emotional, psychological and spiritual well-being of clients, by the provision of real understanding, counselling and supportive help to women, men and families after an abortion.