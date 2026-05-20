Middlesbrough Middlesbrough’s ‘Cathedral for the people’ celebrates 40 years with specially commissioned painting Church » Dioceses » Middlesbrough’s ‘Cathed... Middlesbrough » »

A stunning painting that captures the story of Middlesbrough and its rich Catholic history in a single image has been commissioned to mark the 40th anniversary of St Mary’s Cathedral in Coulby Newham.

Procession, by local artist Philip Meadows, begins at the foot of the canvas with the ‘old cathedral’ in Sussex Street, ‘over the border’ and continues upwards through the streets to the ‘new cathedral’ in Dalby Way, built to serve the population that was moving out to new areas to the town’s south.

The painting is brimming with depictions of local landmarks such as the Transporter Bridge and Newport Bridge, Ayresome Park and the Riverside Stadium, as well as religious references, including parishioners taking part in the famous Corpus Christi Procession, which was held annually from 1924 to 1971 and brought the town to a standstill.

Beyond the horizon, the Cleveland Hills can be seen, together with holy men and women from our part of the world, including St Hilda of Whitby, the Martyr of the Moors, Blessed Nicholas Postgate, and the Pearl of York, St Margaret Clitherow.

“The whole painting captures a procession – not only a physical journey from the old cathedral to the new, but a procession through time,” said Philip Meadows, the artist.

“It begins almost in monochrome, reflecting the area’s early industrial heritage, and gradually works its way into full colour as it moves toward the present – brighter and lighter, mirroring the evolving community and spirit of Middlesbrough.

“The train in the painting represents the immigrants who founded Middlesbrough. Many were from Ireland, and their story is woven into the fabric of the town.”

St Mary’s Cathedral dean, Canon Paul Farrer, who commissioned the painting as part of a series of ruby jubilee celebrations, added:

“We have included lots of little nods, like the woman in the blue dress holding the baby, representing the patron of our diocese, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, walking just like any local woman down the street, grounding the sacred in everyday life.

“Opposite her is the figure of Tom Hoy, who was cured in Lourdes in 1924, and whose story sparked a deep connection between Middlesbrough’s Catholic community and Lourdes.

“The wedding couple near the cathedral represents the sacramental life of the Church and local people.”

Canon Farrer hopes the painting will bring back many memories, as well as showing a vibrant diocese that is looking towards the future with renewed faith and hope.

He said: “This is a celebration of memory – past and present in a time when we are being asked to consider the changes we need to make to step into the future with confidence.

“The detailed, symbolic imagery invites viewers to explore Middlesbrough’s rich religious and cultural heritage.

“The old cathedral wasn’t knocked down – it was lost to fire, a tragic event that ended efforts to preserve it despite its listed status.

“The Rt Rev Augustine Harris, the bishop at the time the new cathedral was built, knew that Middlesbrough was changing. He insisted the new building be ‘a cathedral for the people’. Its circular, amphitheatre-shaped design means everyone feels welcome, involved and drawn together as we meet to worship. This is the place we meet each other and God, the Father.

“As its current custodians, we still see this place as a ‘cathedral for the people’ in every sense – accessible, inclusive and meaningful to all who encounter it.

“The cathedral’s design mirrors the landscape – the roof mimics Roseberry Topping, linking the building visually and spiritually with the natural environment of the area.

“The painting also acknowledges the community’s diversity today, including new immigrants from Nigeria and India, reflecting how the parish continues to evolve.

“We imagined a family arriving through the tunnel near the cathedral, symbolising immigration – a continuing narrative of welcome and change.

“The artist has drawn inspiration from Renaissance narrative paintings to tell layered stories visually, bringing together history, faith and local identity in one piece.

“It’s not just a painting, it’s a community story – a visual procession inviting reflection on where we’ve come from and where we’re going together.”

Exhibition

A special exhibition to officially unveil the painting was held on 6 May and included music and stories from parishioners and clergy who remember the old cathedral, as well as photos from the 40 years of the new cathedral.

Thanksgiving Mass

A Ruby Jubilee Thanksgiving Mass was celebrated by Bishop Marcus Stock on Friday 15 May. After Bishop Terence Drainey’s retirement, Bishop Stock was appointed Apostolic Administrator of the diocese.