Preparation, Support, Help and Ongoing Formation

The church offers preparation for marriage, and opportunities for sustaining and deepening the couple’s relationship through formation, as well as providing appropriate counselling, support and signposting for families when things go wrong.

The sacrament of mutual, exclusive, lifelong commitment that is marriage, graces couples as they journey together towards holiness. Family and community share responsibility for preparing couples for marriage and walking with them on their lifelong journey of commitment to love and care for each other, in a fruitful relationship until death.

You can contact your Parish Priest or Diocesan Marriage and Family Life Coordinator for information on courses which support your marriage preparation. Contact your Diocese

Alliance of Catholic Marriage: You can find out where to get support with marriage preparation, formation, enrichment and healing within marriage at the Alliance of Catholic Marriage website

Loving4Life: Catholic Marriage Enrichment apostolate, dedicated to strengthening spousal love through one-day and weekend retreats – loving4life.co.uk/