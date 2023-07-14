Nicaragua “Manifestly unjust” decision to return Nicaraguan bishop to prison CBCEW » International » Countries » “Manifestly unjust” dec... Nicaragua » »

Bishop Declan Lang has called for the release of Bishop Rolando José Álvarez, the Nicaraguan bishop who was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment in February and was recently returned to prison after refusing to leave the country.

Bishop Lang, Chair of the Bishops’ Conference Department for International Affairs, praised the courageous work of Bishop Álvarez to uphold human dignity and renewed calls for his release:

“Following the news that Bishop Álvarez has been returned to prison, let us renew our prayers for his safety and freedom.

“Bishop Álvarez’s imprisonment is a manifestly unjust response to his tireless and courageous work upholding human dignity. We are deeply grateful to everyone across the world who is endeavouring to secure his release.

“We pray too for all the people of Nicaragua, especially those in the Church who are being targeted because of their service to others or their commitment to justice and peace.”

