Long-term supporter of Stella Maris honoured with a British Citizen Award

Hampshire resident Russell Fairman is one of 27 exceptional individuals to be honoured with the esteemed British Citizen Award (BCA) at the Palace of Westminster.

The awards, to be presented on Thursday 24 July, recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to society.

Russell Fairman is a long-standing supporter of the Church’s maritime charity Stella Maris, which supports seafarers and fishers in need, with practical, emotional and spiritual support. He receives the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Services to Volunteering and Charitable Giving (BCAv). Recipients are entitled to use the post-nominals to commemorate their achievements.

To mark the charity’s centenary, Russell undertook a round-the-uk sailing pilgrimage in 2023 to raise funds Stella Maris and to promote its fine work.

This unique voyage, with groups of four novices, unknown to Russell, changing almost daily to live with him in a 34 foot boat as they sailed long distances in all weathers. He sailed 2,433 miles to a 70-day schedule, arriving at 22 different reception events on time. This incredible voyage was made possible thanks to the support of his wife Deirdre at home, and his own considerable physical and mental resilience.

Russell undertook every aspect of this incredible venture including: planning, skippering, crew hospitality, repairs, port liaison, media postings, live broadcast interviews at sea, and much more.

His Sailing Pilgrimage raised over £20,000 directly and contributed to £400,000 raised subsequently through a follow up national campaign. This epic journey fostered a deeper understanding of the charity’s work in all the coastal communities visited.

Stephanie Wood from BCA Partner One Stop commented:

“This year’s medalists exemplify the incredible support within our communities, especially during challenging times. We’re honoured to partner with the BCA and play a part in recognising these exceptional individuals.”

The presentation, hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, will be attended by BCA Patrons Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia. Following the ceremony, medalists will enjoy an Open Top Lap of Honour tour to celebrate their positive impact on communities the length and breadth of the country.