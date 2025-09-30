Agencies Stella Maris Stella Maris is a Bishops' Conference agency supporting seafarers from across the world meeting their needs by offering help, support and advice.

Stella Maris chaplains and ship visitors welcome seafarers to our shores, regardless of their creed or nationality, and provide them with pastoral and practical assistance.

The agency facilitates the largest ship-visiting network in the world and improves the lives of seafarers and fishers through its network of local chaplains and seafarer centres, expert information, advocacy, and spiritual support.

Impact

139,040 Seafarers and fishers helped in the UK in 2024

70,000 ship visits around the world each year

Seafarers helped in 350 ports across 54 countries

Stella Maris sits in the Bishops’ Conference Department for International Affairs.