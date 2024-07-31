Liverpool’s Catholic bishops issue joint statement with local church leaders after Southport attack

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon, the Archbishop of Liverpool, and Bishop Tom Neylon, Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, have signed a joint statement with other local Christian leaders after the horrific attack that took place in Southport on 29 July 2024:
Issued by Churches Together in Merseyside, the statement reads:
As church leaders, and on behalf of those we represent, we share with others across our communities our sense of shock, sadness and horror at the events which took place in Southport on 29 July. Life is a precious gift, and for it to be taken from children so young is truly heartbreaking.
We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all of those whose lives have been lost. We pray for those who remain critically ill and injured. We hold everyone affected by this awful event in our hearts and our prayers and call upon people of all faiths and none to come together to support them in whatever way we can.
We express our thanks to the members of the emergency services and to the medical professionals for their commitment and service in the face of this of this horrific attack.
We commit ourselves afresh to standing against brutality and violence in every form and doing all we can to build safe, caring and strong communities.
Revd Dr Sheryl Anderson
Chair, Liverpool Methodist District
Rt Revd Julie Conalty
Bishop of Birkenhead
Revd Geoff Felton
Moderator, Mersey Synod, The United Reformed Church
The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones
Dean of Liverpool Anglican Cathedral
Revd Phil Jump
Chair, Churches Together in Merseyside
Regional Minister, North West Baptist Association
Rt Revd Beverley A Mason
Bishop of Warrington
Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon OP
Archbishop of Liverpool
Rt Rev Tom Neylon
Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Liverpool
Canon Tony O’Brien
Dean of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral
Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath
Bishop of Liverpool
Major David Taylor
District Commander, Salvation Army North West Division
The Christian leaders also offered a short prayer for anyone seeking consolation.
Gracious God,
Words alone cannot express our sadness and disbelief
Our heartbreak and anguish
When such precious lives are so brutally stolen.
We offer to you the cries of our own hearts
And pray for those families whose grief and loss
Is impossible to comprehend.
Help us all to cling to hope
Even amidst this senseless brutality.
Be close to all whose lives have been so cruelly scarred;
Surround them with your love;
Hold them fast in their sorrow,
And grant them strength amidst their unbearable pain.
We cannot escape our anger and devastation,
But choose to seek hope even amidst this darkness.
For all its horror, may it spur us even more
To never surrender to despair,
But build a world where peace, hope and love prevail.
Amen