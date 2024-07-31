Liverpool’s Catholic bishops issue joint statement with local church leaders after Southport attack

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon, the Archbishop of Liverpool, and Bishop Tom Neylon, Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, have signed a joint statement with other local Christian leaders after the horrific attack that took place in Southport on 29 July 2024:

Issued by Churches Together in Merseyside, the statement reads:

As church leaders, and on behalf of those we represent, we share with others across our communities our sense of shock, sadness and horror at the events which took place in Southport on 29 July. Life is a precious gift, and for it to be taken from children so young is truly heartbreaking.

We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all of those whose lives have been lost. We pray for those who remain critically ill and injured. We hold everyone affected by this awful event in our hearts and our prayers and call upon people of all faiths and none to come together to support them in whatever way we can.

We express our thanks to the members of the emergency services and to the medical professionals for their commitment and service in the face of this of this horrific attack.

We commit ourselves afresh to standing against brutality and violence in every form and doing all we can to build safe, caring and strong communities.

Signatories

Revd Dr Sheryl Anderson

Chair, Liverpool Methodist District

Rt Revd Julie Conalty

Bishop of Birkenhead

Revd Geoff Felton

Moderator, Mersey Synod, The United Reformed Church

The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones

Dean of Liverpool Anglican Cathedral

Revd Phil Jump

Chair, Churches Together in Merseyside

Regional Minister, North West Baptist Association

Rt Revd Beverley A Mason

Bishop of Warrington

Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon OP

Archbishop of Liverpool

Rt Rev Tom Neylon

Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Liverpool

Canon Tony O’Brien

Dean of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral

Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath

Bishop of Liverpool

Major David Taylor

District Commander, Salvation Army North West Division

A Prayer for Southport

The Christian leaders also offered a short prayer for anyone seeking consolation.

Gracious God,

Words alone cannot express our sadness and disbelief

Our heartbreak and anguish

When such precious lives are so brutally stolen.

We offer to you the cries of our own hearts

And pray for those families whose grief and loss

Is impossible to comprehend.

Help us all to cling to hope

Even amidst this senseless brutality.

Be close to all whose lives have been so cruelly scarred;

Surround them with your love;

Hold them fast in their sorrow,

And grant them strength amidst their unbearable pain.

We cannot escape our anger and devastation,

But choose to seek hope even amidst this darkness.

For all its horror, may it spur us even more

To never surrender to despair,

But build a world where peace, hope and love prevail.

Amen