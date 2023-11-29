JRS Advent Appeal

The Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) is an international Catholic organisation, at work in over 50 countries around the world with a mission to accompany, serve and advocate for the rights of refugees and other forcibly displaced persons.

Finding yourself banned from working, unable to access support and without secure accommodation is, of course, especially hard with the weather getting colder. With rising prices, refugee friends often struggle to afford food – so even a decent meal is beyond reach.



The JRS UK social drop-in is a space where refugee friends can escape these challenges, coming together for warmth, food, and friendship. Your generosity this Advent will help more people find friendship, food and warmth in 2024 and beyond.

The challenge

As we continue to accompany, serve, and advocate for refugee friends in an increasingly difficult environment, your contribution is more important than ever.

Even in the last few months, we’ve seen new policies making it harder for refugees to access accommodation. Many people are sleeping on the streets or riding night buses just to get some warmth and shelter.

And finding somewhere to stay isn’t the only challenge. With rising prices, refugee friends who are sofa surfing or sleeping in temporary accommodation often struggle to afford food – so even a decent meal is beyond reach.

Finding yourself banned from working, unable to access support and without secure accommodation is, of course, especially hard with the weather getting colder. As we enter Advent and recall the Holy Family’s search for shelter that first Christmas, so many refugee friends are facing their own struggles every day.

Your donation helps build community

“We come from a way of living with community in our countries but when we come to Europe people live by themselves. There is a big gap – the culture isn’t welcoming and it is difficult. The Drop-In fills this gap as we meet new people and share experiences. Naturally we are social and we need someone to share with. It makes us feel happy and hopeful to have someone to share feelings with, happiness or sadness. The food is important and delicious – we have a good time sharing food and talking with people. Food is not the main thing coming to JRS, the main thing is having conversation with different people. I travel from Barking & Dagenham, I would never come just for food. I come for the community. We’re a big family.” – Getachew, JRS Refugee Friend

Donate

Donate to JRS’ Advent appeal

A gift of £25 can help five refugee friends travel to our social drop-in

A gift of £60 can provide hot drinks and refreshments for an entire session

A gift of £100 can provide twenty refugee friends with a hot meal

Event

When: Friday 15 December, 7pm

Where: Church of the Immaculate Conception, Farm Street, 114 Mount St, London, W1K 3AH

JRS UK is delighted to invite you and your loved ones to our annual Advent Service, taking place this year on Friday 15 December at 7pm.

We are excited to have refugee friends, volunteers, supporters and staff members come together to celebrate Advent. This year’s service will include carols, readings, and performances from our drama group. We will also have poems written by our very own refugee friends.

This special occasion is sure to be an evening of great celebration and reflection for the JRS UK community.

If you cannot join us in person, the service will also be live streamed online from Farm Street church. We will share the link closer to the day.

Please do mark your calendar for this evening. In addition, to help us better prepare our welcome at the Advent Service, please RSVP to Loddan at loddan.othman@jrs.net.