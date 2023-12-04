Hymn for the 2025 Jubilee

The Jubilee, which in itself is expressed as an event of people on pilgrimage to the Holy Door, also uses song as one of the ways of expressing its motto, “Pilgrims of Hope”. It is a song charged with the hope of being freed and supported. It is a song imbued with the hope that it will reach the ears of the One from whom all things flow. It is God who as an ever-living flame keeps hope burning and energises the steps of the people as they journey.

Pilgrims of Hope

Original text: Pierangelo Sequeri

English translation: Andrew Wadsworth

Like a flame my hope is burning,

may my song arise to you:

Source of life that has no ending,

on life’s path I trust in you.

Ev’ry nation, tongue, and people

find a light within your Word.

Scattered fragile sons and daughters

find a home in your dear Son.

Like a flame my hope is burning,

may my song arise to you:

Source of life that has no ending,

on life’s path I trust in you.

God, so tender and so patient,

dawn of hope, you care for all.

Heav’n and earth are recreated

by the Spirit of Life set free.

Like a flame my hope is burning,

may my song arise to you:

Source of life that has no ending,

on life’s path I trust in you.

Raise your eyes, the wind is blowing,

for our God is born in time.

Son made man for you and many

who will find the way in him.

Like a flame my hope is burning,

may my song arise to you:

Source of life that has no ending,

on life’s path I trust in you.