Date/Event Description

25 November International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women



We encourage everyone to raise awareness of domestic abuse across their networks and communities. The National Board of Catholic Women have compiled a resource pack explaining what is domestic abuse and how we can

help tackle it.

26 November Day of Prayer



To the God who created me

give me strength

I need to find a way out

to stop listening to those who would

take me away from you.

Help me remember that you created

me

that you have great plans for me

that there is light

and freedom

in You.

Mary’s Prayer

27 November Keeping the faith



In 2020 the Faith & VAWG Coalition published a report on the experiences of survivors from faith backgrounds, noting the challenges the faced with seeking support in secular specialist services.



The report outlines what women of faith want their faith leaders and communities to know.

28 November Women of Faith



We call on the holy women who went before us, channels of Your Word in testaments old and new, to intercede for us so that we might be given the grace to become what they have been for the honour and glory of God.



Litany of Women for the Church

29 November Donate: Bakhita House



Caritas Bakhita House is a safe house for women survivors of trafficking, slavery and exploitation. Caritas Bakhita House relies on the generous donations of supporters to continue supporting their guests on their journey to recovery.



If you are able to, please consider donating.

30 November No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF)



Many migrant women are without recourse to public funds due to their immigration status and this can negatively impact their well-being upon escaping domestic abuse.



Project 17 supports those with NRPF and we can all help to raise awareness and ensure migrant women and their children are supported.

1 December Write to Your MP



Almost two-thirds of migrant women interviewed said their perpetrator had threatened deportation if they reported the violence, with more than half having been told by perpetrators that they would lose their visa if they reported it. The recently passed Illegal Migration Act continues the UK’s hostile environment.



Write to your MP today to express your concern and call for migrants’ rights to be upheld.

2 December Donate LAWRS



The Latin American Women’s Rights Service (LAWRS) is run by and for Latin American migrant women living in the UK, and provides support to those exposed to violations of their rights and experiencing gender based violence.



LAWRS provides a multitude of vital support services and you can support their work in a number of ways.

3 December Sign a pledge



In 2021, around 45,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by their intimate partners or other family members. Suella Braverman recently commented that being a woman and fearing persecution is not sufficient to qualify for protection.



Women for Refugee Women are calling for the UK to Welcome Every Woman. Sign their pledge and support their work.

4 December Speak to your parish priest



We encourage you to speak with your parish priest and/or deacon about violence against women and domestic abuse, to question what your parish is doing to raise awareness and support victims, and to identify what more can be done.

5 December Donate: Father Hudson’s Care



Father Hudson’s Care is the principal social care agency of the Archdiocese of Birmingham and has a number of projects in which they support marginalised women and support them to be empowered, including women asylum seekers, refugees and migrants.



Learn more about their projects and support their work.

6 December Challenge Yourself



Women’s Aid is a national charity in the UK working to end domestic abuse.



It will be celebrating 50 years in 2024, and has a number of events taking place with which you can get involved, challenge yourself, and raise money for their work.

7 December Training: Safe in Faith



Safe in Faith is a Caritas Westminster project supporting survivors whilst recognising how their faith impacts their experiences. We encourage you to direct your parish priest to the Safe in Faith website and the resources available there – there is a poster you can download to display in your parish.

8 December Donate: Food Bank



Many migrant women who have left abusers lived in severe poverty, food insecurity and in precarious accommodation. Food banks are a vital source of support to many escaping domestic abuse. Donate to a local food bank:



https://www.trusselltrust.org/gethelp/find-a-foodbank/

9 December Spot the Signs



If you are experiencing domestic abuse or concerned about someone, Bright Sky provides useful information on how to spot the signs and how to respond, as well as signposting to specialist services.



Visit the website, or download the app.