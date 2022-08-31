Migration Plenary Resolution 2022

Our Christian faith demands that we respond generously to asylum seekers whose dignity must be protected and upheld. Jesus taught us, “I was a stranger and you made me welcome.” (Matt 25:35) so we will continue to advocate their cause.
In his 2014 message for the World Day for Migrants and Refugees Pope Francis wrote: “We ourselves need to see, and then to enable others to see, that migrants and refugees… are brothers and sisters to be welcomed, respected and loved.”
Approved by the Plenary Assembly of the Bishops’ Conference
Friday 6 May 2022