World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly 2021

Pope Francis has instituted a World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. Identifying with the more senior members of our society, he says “The whole Church is close to you – to us – and cares about you, loves you and does not want to leave you alone!”
Here's a video recording of our 'Catholic News' podcast on grandparents and the elderly.
Pope Francis' message for the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly reassures the older generation that God is always with them and reminds them of their vocation to pass on the faith to the younger ones.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, echoes the Pope’s words to young people encouraging them to talk to their grandparents if they want to be a sign of hope for the world.
British Sign Language (BSL) version of Cardinal Vincent Nichols' message.