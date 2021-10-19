Mass Mass in celebration of the 125th Founding Anniversary of the St Francis Leprosy Guild “Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love.” St Francis of Assisi  icon-home » Events » Mass in celebration of the 125th Fo...

Where

St George’s Cathedral, Lambeth Road,

London SE1 6HR

Date

30 October

Time

12:30pm

Details

On 30 October 2021 at 12:30 pm, Archbishop John Wilson will celebrate Mass to mark the 125th Anniversary of the founding of the St Francis Leprosy Guild, which supports the training of health workers and volunteers to reach out to poor and remote communities, in order to detect and treat new cases of leprosy before the disease takes hold.​

The Mass will take place in St George’s Cathedral and all are welcome to attend in person or via live-stream.

