Beyond the Cross’ is a five-part art and culture series that follows the Risen Christ through the artist’s eye taking in some of the main encounters of the season of Easter.

The Supper at Emmaus is an oil on canvas piece that hangs in the National Gallery in London. It is a fine work by the brilliant Italian Baroque master Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio painted around 1601.

It depicts the moment when the resurrected Jesus reveals himself to two of his disciples in the town of Emmaus.

Our first contributor is London-based gallery guide Lynne Hanley who gives a critical and contextual assessment of Caravaggio’s piece. Lynne takes groups around the National Gallery for intimate and lively ‘Beyond the Palette’ art tours. More about Lynne here: beyondthepalette.co.uk

Then we get the “Priest’s Perspective” from the knowledgeable and engaging Fr Christopher Whitehead – priest of St John the Evangelist Church in Bath.

Do check out his parish site: stjohnsrcbath.org.uk