Holy Land Coordination 2022

The bishops stand in solidarity with the local Christian communities and express their support through the four Ps: Prayer, Pilgrimage, Pressure and Presence.

The pastoral visits to celebrate Mass with the faithful are an important aspect of the Coordination. In 2022, the bishops visited parishes in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Sunday, 22 May.

The Coordination group is also meeting with local church leaders including the Latin Patriarch, officials in the patriarchate, and Catholic charities serving people in Jerusalem.

Photography

For professional images from the Holy Land Coordination, please visit our Flickr photostream. If you use any of the images, please credit Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.