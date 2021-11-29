Scripture The Gospel According to St Luke In Liturgical Cycle C, the focus falls on St Luke. Our Gospel readings at Sunday Mass are predominantly taken from Luke. You can listen to the whole of St Luke’s Gospel in audio and download additional resources.  icon-home » Events » Advent » The Gospel According to St Luke

The first three gospels – Matthew, Mark, and Luke – share many of the same accounts of Christ’s life and ministry, often in the same order and using similar wording. Together they’re known as the synoptic gospels. The word ‘synoptic’ comes from the Greek word synoptikos, loosely meaning ‘taking the same or common view’.

In Liturgical Cycle C, the focus falls on St Luke. Our Gospel readings at Sunday Mass are predominantly taken from Luke. You can listen to the whole of St Luke’s Gospel in audio and download additional resources.

Listen

You can listen to the whole Gospel According to St Luke in audio. Taken from the English Standard Version (ESV) of the Bible, this four-part audio series features the voices of over 30 Catholics living and working in England and Wales. Our contributors hail from 13 countries – including Sierra Leone, Poland, Malta, Burma, Spain and the home countries – showing the rich diversity of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

Open Minds, Burning Hearts

These resources are the fruits of a national Scripture conference that was held in 2015 to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Vatican II Document, Dei Verbum. The theme centred on the Gospel of St Luke.

The keynote speaker was Dr Ian Boxall, a talented Scripture scholar who is Associate Professor of New Testament at the Catholic University of America in Washington DC.

These downloads, Journeying through Luke, produced by the Scripture Working Group, help you follow in the footsteps of the disciples and see how Christ reveals himself in the breaking of the bread. Encounter grace and faith through art and scripture.