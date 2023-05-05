Fellowship and Aid to the Churches of the East (FACE)

Fellowship and Aid to the Christians of the East (FACE) is a Christian charity which draws on 170 years’ experience of helping Eastern Christians to remain in their homelands – the biblical lands – where Christianity was born and first spread.

FACE works to enable people of all faiths and none in the Middle East, India, North Africa and the Horn of Africa to free themselves from a life of poverty, inequality and injustice.

Together with the local Christian communities, it aims to bring lasting change to those regions through education, healthcare, pastoral support and community projects.

FACE strives to preserve the heritage of the Eastern Churches so that Eastern Christians remain a living testament to the roots, legitimacy and beneficence of the Christian presence in Arabic society, and continue to be mediators of peace and goodwill in their multi-faith communities.

Whether in times of peace or war, FACE supports the work of the patriarchs, bishops, priests and religious of the Eastern Churches by offering grant aid to their local projects in education, health care and pastoral support – to the benefit of all in their multi-faith communities, regardless of race and creed.

FACE believes in the sanctity of life; in the dignity of the individual; in the right of each individual to liberty, equality, justice and well-being; and in the protection of the Earth’s resources.

Website

facecharity.org

The official website for Fellowship and Aid to the Christians of the East (FACE).

