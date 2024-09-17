Pope’s WYD message: Hope in the Lord and you will not grow weary

Pope Francis has addressed a message to young people around the world for the 39th World Youth Day. The message, entitled “Those who hope in the Lord will run and not be weary,” centres on the theme of hope and endurance, drawing inspiration from the words of the prophet Isaiah.

In his message, Pope Francis encouraged young people to see life as a pilgrimage, a quest for happiness that is admittedly also tiring. It is precisely in this journey that hope must shine brightest, said the Pope.

Those who hope in the Lord do not tire

In light of some of the difficulties young people face, Pope Francis encouraged them to persevere. He emphasised that hope is not simply a passive feeling but an active force, one that allows us to “press forward, for it is a gift received from God Himself.”

Pope Francis also addressed the fatigue that can come with life’s struggles. He noted that this weariness is common to all who embark on meaningful journeys and that the solution to such tiredness is not found in resting but in “becoming pilgrims of hope.”

In his message, the Pope invited the young people to embrace life fully, warning against the stagnation, where people “stand still with no desire to move.”

He emphasised how this apathy can often lead to a paralysing sense of futility. “I prefer the tiredness of those who are moving forward, not the ennui of those who stand still,” the Pope said.

Eucharist is the highway to Heaven

The Pope went on to compare young people’s journey to the Biblical story of Israel’s journey through the desert.

He reassured them that even in moments of crisis and despair, God does not abandon His people. Instead, like a loving Father, He nourishes them with His presence, just as He provided manna to the Israelites in the desert.

In light of this, the Pope urged the young people to rediscover the profound gift of the sacrament of the Euchraist, by reminding them that “the Eucharist is the highway to heaven.”

Not tourists but pilgrims

Looking towards the Jubilee of 2025, Pope Francis expressed his hope that the upcoming celebration would be an opportunity for young people to deepen their relationship with God and to experience His mercy and love.

He extended an invitation to all, saying: “Do not set out as mere tourists, but as true pilgrims,” reminding them that the journey towards the Jubilee is not only a physical one but also a spiritual one.

Bringing his message to a close, Pope Francis encouraged the young people to be brave.

“Take courage,” he said, before assuring them of his prayers and entrusting their journey to the Blessed Virgin Mary. With her example, he concluded, young people can “persevere in their journey as pilgrims of hope and love.”

