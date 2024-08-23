Evangelii Gaudium Sunday 2024

Growing as missionary disciples

This year, Evangelii Gaudium Sunday will be celebrated in our parishes on 15 September 2024. It gives us the opportunity to reflect on the great mandate we have been given by the Risen Lord to evangelise the whole world. “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations,” the Lord commissions, as we hear in Matthew 28:19.

Inspired by our ongoing Synodal process, Scripture, and Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium, we have chosen the theme ‘Growing as missionary disciples’. On the day itself, we can encourage the faithful to pray for our parish communities, that they would become intentionally missionary in their life and witness.

A second collection will also be taken on Evangelii Gaudium Sunday to support the work of the Bishops’ Conference Mission Directorate. Please hold this important work in your prayers.

Prayers of the Faithful

Prayer 1

On this Evangelii Gaudium Sunday, may the joy of the Gospel permeate all parts of our lives, that we can respond more fully to Jesus’ call to evangelise and bring hope to all those we encounter.

Prayer 2

As we enter the Jubilee Year, we ask for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit to give us courage as we spread the joy of the Gospel. May the Good News bring people closer to Jesus, as we strive to become ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ in our local communities.

Prayer 3

We pray for all who work to evangelise our local communities, that through the ‘Joy of the Gospel’ they can continue their efforts to bring people closer to Jesus, making our Church a place where people can flourish through the work of your Holy Spirit.

Prayer 4

We pray on this Evangelii Gaudium Sunday that ‘the joy of the Gospel fills the hearts and lives of all who encounter Jesus’*, within our Church and for those yet to know the Lord. May the Holy Spirit guide each person to open their hearts to be renewed by the graces of the Lord’s work in their lives.

* EG1

Reflection

