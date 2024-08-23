Bidding Prayers for Evangelii Gaudium Sunday

Prayer 1

On this Evangelii Gaudium Sunday, may the joy of the Gospel permeate all parts of our lives, that we can respond more fully to Jesus’ call to evangelise and bring hope to all those we encounter.

Prayer 2

As we enter the Jubilee Year, we ask for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit to give us courage as we spread the joy of the Gospel. May the Good News bring people closer to Jesus, as we strive to become ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ in our local communities.

Prayer 3

We pray for all who work to evangelise our local communities, that through the ‘Joy of the Gospel’ they can continue their efforts to bring people closer to Jesus, making our Church a place where people can flourish through the work of your Holy Spirit.

Prayer 4

We pray on this Evangelii Gaudium Sunday that ‘the joy of the Gospel fills the hearts and lives of all who encounter Jesus’*, within our Church and for those yet to know the Lord. May the Holy Spirit guide each person to open their hearts to be renewed by the graces of the Lord’s work in their lives.

* EG1