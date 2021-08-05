Environment Case Studies

These case studies, collected together for the annual 'Season of Creation', provide examples of how parishes, organisations, academic institutions and other church groups are collaborating to help protect our common home.
The Parish of Blessed James Bell in Warrington has been hard at work integrating the message of Laudato Si’ into the life of their parish - starting with the presbytery garden at St Benedict’s.
Launched in December 2020, Guardians of Creation is a collaborative project that aims to help the Catholic community in England and Wales work towards a carbon-neutral and more sustainable future, inspired by the teachings of Laudato Si’.
The Laudato Si' Centre provides a space for practical action to care for our common home. It is a statement of hope, aflood with signs of ecological activity, rooted in the belief that all of us can make a difference.
A movement based on three core principles: living more simply, living more sustainably and living in solidarity with poor communities.
St Peter’s Roman Catholic High School in Manchester has an Eco Committee comprising of 100 students - approximately 10% of the entire school. It has been working hard to cut the school’s carbon footprint and to engage with the wider community on ways to join the fight for the environment.