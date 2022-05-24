End the “violation of human dignity” that is the death penalty, says Bishop

Bishop Declan Lang, Chair of the International Affairs department of the Bishops’ Conference, has commented on the release of the latest death penalty statistics.

Amnesty International has reported that 579 executions took place in 18 countries in 2021 – an increase of 20% from the 483 recorded the previous year.

“In Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis affirms that ‘rejection of the death penalty shows to what extent it is possible to recognise the inalienable dignity of every human being and to accept that he or she has a place in this universe’,” said Bishop Lang.

“While the figures reflect a growing number of countries abolishing the death penalty, the rise in executions and death sentences in a minority of countries is a reminder of our continued responsibility to help end this violation of human dignity.

“We pray for all victims of violence and their families, as well as those who have been put to death over the past year and their relatives.”

Related

Read the Amnesty International report here.