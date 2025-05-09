Diocese of East Anglia welcome the new Pope

The Diocese of East Anglia joins the global Catholic community in giving heartfelt thanks to God for the election of Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, the 267th Bishop of Rome. We offer our deepest prayers and steadfast support as he begins his Petrine ministry, asking the Holy Spirit to guide him with wisdom, strength, and peace.

Pope Leo XIV’s life has been marked by a deep commitment to the Gospel, missionary zeal, and a pastoral heart shaped by years of service in both the United States and Latin America. Born on 14 September 1955 in Chicago to parents of French, Italian, and Spanish heritage, his roots reflect the richness of cultural diversity within the Church. From an early age, his journey with the Order of Saint Augustine — making him the first Augustinian Pope — formed a foundation of community, contemplation, and service.

After theological and canonical studies in Chicago and Rome, Father Prevost was ordained a priest in 1982. Soon after, he embraced missionary life in Peru, dedicating over a decade to pastoral ministry, formation of young Augustinians, and teaching in the Archdiocese of Trujillo. His tireless work in impoverished communities, as well as his leadership in seminary education and parish life, testify to a man deeply engaged with the people of God.

Following his time in Peru, he was elected Prior General of the Augustinian Order, serving two terms and leading the worldwide community with humility and vision. In 2014, Pope Francis entrusted him with new episcopal responsibilities in Peru, where he served as Bishop of Chiclayo and Apostolic Administrator of Callao. His episcopal motto, “In Illo uno unum” — “In the One, we are one” — echoes Saint Augustine’s vision of unity in Christ and remains a guiding principle of his ministry.

His elevation to Cardinal in 2024 and appointment as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops placed him at the heart of Church leadership, helping shape the future episcopate and contributing significantly to the global Synod on Synodality. His knowledge of Canon Law, his multilingual and multicultural sensitivity, and his pastoral experience make him exceptionally well-prepared to lead the Church in these times of both challenge and renewal.

Now, as Pope Leo XIV, he steps into the role of universal shepherd, continuing the legacy of his predecessor, Pope Francis, with whom he shares a missionary heart and a passion for a more synodal, inclusive Church. His election brings fresh hope, especially for those on the margins, and reaffirms the Church’s commitment to dialogue, justice, and evangelisation.

On behalf of the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Diocese of East Anglia, we extend our most fervent prayers for Pope Leo XIV. May the Lord bless him with courage and discernment, and may Our Lady, Mother of the Church, and Saint Augustine intercede for him in all things.

Ad multos annos, Holy Father!