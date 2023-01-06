Day Five – Benedict XVI Novena

He will reveal instruction in his teaching

Begin and end with the Sign of the Cross.

Reading

He who studies the law of the Most High, if the great Lord is willing, he will be filled with the spirit of understanding; he will pour forth his words of wisdom and give thanks to the Lord in prayer.

He will direct his counsel and knowledge aright and meditate on his secrets. He will reveal instruction in his teaching and will glory in the law of the Lord’s covenant.

Sirach 39:6–8

Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and one Glory be.

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done on earth,

as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Prayer

Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord.

And let perpetual light shine upon him.

We humbly beg your mercy, Lord,

for the soul of your departed servant Pope Benedict.,

that he may rejoice at last in possession of the truth

in which he faithfully confirmed your people.

Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.