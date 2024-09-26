Droitwich church with famous mosaics receives grant from new Lottery Heritage Fund

The new Lottery Heritage Fund multi-million pound initiative for UK places of worship has given a sizable grant to a Catholic church in Droitwich Spa with world-renowned mosaics.

The parishioners of the Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart and St Catherine of Alexandria gratefully received £190,000 from the National Lottery which will go towards a £260,000 project cleaning and conserving mosaics that encourage thousands of visitors from across the UK.

A spokesperson for the parish said:

“We are extremely grateful to the National Lottery players for helping us to preserve this unique and magnificent church so that visitors can continue to enjoy its outstanding beauty.”

The church is covered with some of the finest venetian glass mosaic artwork in Europe and was built between 1919 and 1921 in the style of the basilica churches of Ravenna, near Venice.

Along with the ability to clean and conserve the mosaics, the grant will also allow for the digitising of the paintings by Gabriel Pippet that were converted into the mosaics by Maurice Josey and his assistant, Fred Oates.

The Church is open on weekdays between 10am until 6pm and on weekends between 12 midday and 5:30pm, unless there are any religious services in progress.

More information about the church can be found on the Sacred Heart, Droitwich site and also on Visit Worcestershire.

Image credit: © Andy Bull