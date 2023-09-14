Constitutions of Vatican II

Here we will explore four Constitutions of Vatican II: Sacrosanctum Concilium - the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, Lumen Gentium - Light of the Nations, Dei Verbum - Word of God, Gaudium et spes - the Church in the Modern World.

Dei Verbum - Word of God

Constitution on Divine Revelation. Solemnly promulgaterd by his Holiness Pope Paul VI on 18 November 1965

Gaudium et Spes - Joy and Hope

Constitution on the church in the modern world. Solemnly promulgaterd by his Holiness Pope Paul VI on 7 December 1965

Lumen Gentium - Light of Nations

Constitution of Vatican II on the Church. Solemnly promulgated by his Holiness Pope Paul VI on 21 November 1964

Sacrosanctum Concilium - The Sacred Council

Constitution of Vatican II on the Sacred Liturgy. Solemnly Promulgated by His Holiness Pope Paul VI on 4 December 1963