Here we will explore four Constitutions of Vatican II: Sacrosanctum Concilium - the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, Lumen Gentium - Light of the Nations, Dei Verbum - Word of God, Gaudium et spes - the Church in the Modern World.
Constitution on Divine Revelation. Solemnly promulgaterd by his Holiness Pope Paul VI on 18 November 1965
Constitution on the church in the modern world. Solemnly promulgaterd by his Holiness Pope Paul VI on 7 December 1965
Constitution of Vatican II on the Church. Solemnly promulgated by his Holiness Pope Paul VI on 21 November 1964
Constitution of Vatican II on the Sacred Liturgy. Solemnly Promulgated by His Holiness Pope Paul VI on 4 December 1963