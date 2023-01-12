Columban Schools Competition: Building Peaceful Futures

There is now a four-week countdown for submissions to the 2023 Schools Competition of the Columban Missionaries in Britain. The title is: ‘Building Peaceful Futures’ and entries close on 10 February 2023.

The competition is targeted at students aged between 13-18 years old who are invited to demonstrate an awareness of conflict and peacemaking in the world today through the submission of either a written article or an original image. Students are being asked to do their own research and spotlight people, communities and/or organisations who are trying to make the world a better place for everyone by building peaceful futures.

On 5 December Pope Francis tweeted: “The Word of God plunges us into daily life and calls us to listen to the cry of the poor and to heed the violence and injustice that wound our world. It challenges Christians not to be indifferent, but to be active, creative and prophetic.”

In his role as Columban Justice and Peace Education Worker in Britain, James Trewby visits young people in schools and sixth forms and runs workshops, retreats and assemblies to promote justice, peace and the integrity of creation. He is one of the judges and he explains: “There is much conflict in the world at the moment, but we mustn’t lose sight of the fact there are also many initiatives designed to build bridges and promote peace too! The Columbans are keen to nurture the student voice and provide an opportunity for young people to explore these areas and determine their own thoughts on conflict and whether it is inevitable. Besides this we want to ascertain young people’s understanding of peacebuilding, how and where it’s taking place and how faith can play a part.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning entrants and the first prize is £300. High-profile judges from the world of journalism have been secured, including Ruth Gledhill of The Tablet and Josephine Siedlecka of Independent Catholic News. Winning entries will be published in the Columbans’ Far East magazine, Vocation for Justice newsletter, Columban websites and social media and in other Catholic media.

A core aspect of Columban mission is justice, peace and ecology. Besides being members of Pax Christi International, the Catholic Church’s peace organisation, Columbans also support the National Justice and Peace Network of England and Wales. Irish Columban Fr Pat Cunningham, who works in South Korea and is a judge, is active with the Catholic Nonviolence Initiative and a campaign in Korea to protest the militarisation of the beautiful Korean island of Jeju. Another judge, Fr Kurt Zion Pala, is a Filipino Columban priest working in Myanmar, a country ruled by a military dictatorship, particularly mentoring young people in environmental education and action.

Teachers and students will find the Columban Competition website a useful resource. It includes information on the theme, an introductory video, examples of Columbans and others dedicated to building peace throughout the world, as well as Catholic Social Teaching on the theme of peace. There are also details on submission of entries and a helpful FAQ page. The website provides material suitable for students, teachers and parents.

This is the sixth annual School’s Media Competition. Past themes have focused on Migrants, Climate Change, Racism, Throwaway Culture and 21st Century Changemakers.

More Information

https://www.columbancompetition.com/