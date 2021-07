In a clip from our ‘Catholic News’ podcast on grandparents and the elderly, Bishop David Oakley thanks the older generation for their long fidelity to the Catholic Church and how they play a key role with their prayerful intercession.

He describes them as the ‘Intensive Prayer Units’ of the Church!

Bishop Oakley chairs the Bishops’ Conference Committee for Marriage and Family Life.

Podcast

You can listen to our full podcast on this site or on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.