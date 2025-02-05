Marriage is the key foundation for a happy, healthy society, says bishop

Ahead of National Marriage Week, celebrated from 7-14 February, Bishop Bosco MacDonald has said that marriage is a vital building block for a flourishing society.

In a message for the week, Bishop MacDonald, the Lead Bishop for Marriage and Family Life, said we should all be working towards a society that values marriage.

“We can offer our contribution towards a culture that respects and values marriage, knowing that it’s the foundation for a happy and healthy society,” he said. “National Marriage Week is a time for all of us to think about this special sacrament and how it can change lives. It’s a chance for married couples to strengthen their bond by being kind to each other, talking openly, and sharing experiences.

“And for all of us, as we celebrate the beauty of marriage this week, let’s make sure that we support and encourage couples in their journey.”

In December 2024, UK charity Marriage Foundation found that just over half of all Gen Z men and women, 57%, will ever marry (those born in 1997 or afterwards). This is why we must speak up for marriage and uphold the theme of the week – ‘Hope in Marriage’.

Bishop MacDonald said that in a time of division, happy and functioning marriages can be an encouraging sign of God’s love:

“As we mark National Marriage Week 2025, these resources aim to help us to think about the huge importance of marriage in our lives and society.

“In a world that can be confusing and divided, hope shines brightly especially in this Jubilee Year. And the hope of marriage is that it becomes a source of stability and happiness, showing us the endless love that God has for all of us.”

Bishop MacDonald explained what makes a Christian marriage special, and why it is much more than just a ‘legal agreement’:

“For Christians, marriage isn’t just a legal agreement, it’s a special promise between husband and wife, like the covenant between God and humanity.

“And God’s promises are always fruitful. Pope Benedict XVI once said, ‘Marriage is a way to save ourselves and our society’, because marriage is a source of hope, strength, and new beginnings for everyone involved.”

Link For information and resources on National Marriage Week, please visit the Bishops’ Conference website: https://www.cbcew.org.uk/marriage-week/