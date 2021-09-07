Catholic Bishops and organisations call for an end to the arms trade

Catholic Bishops and organisations have voiced their opposition to the arms trade, as the UK prepares to host one of the world’s largest arms fairs next week.

The DSEI arms fair takes place in London 14-17 September, bringing together governments and military delegations from across the world with more than 1,500 companies selling guns, bombs, and other weaponry.

A statement signed by Catholic Bishops from across the UK, as well as representatives of Pax Christi, Justice and Peace movements, CAFOD and SCIAF, took up the call of Pope Francis to end the arms trade. It emphasises how conflicts fueled by the trade harm the world’s poorest communities, force people to flee their homes as refugees, and have devastating consequences for our environment.

Full statement:

As the UK again prepares to host one of the world’s largest arms fairs, we recall the message of Pope Francis: “Why are deadly weapons being sold to those who plan to inflict untold suffering on individuals and society? Sadly, the answer, as we all know, is simply for money: money that is drenched in blood, often innocent blood. In the face of this shameful and culpable silence, it is our duty to confront the problem and to stop the arms trade.”

We recognise the right of every country to defend itself against attack, but we must never ignore, or allow ourselves to become complicit in, the destruction of human life and violations of human dignity made possible by the sale of weaponry. The conflicts fueled by this trade harm the poorest communities, force people to flee their homes as refugees, and have devastating consequences for our environment.

We stand alongside all those people of goodwill who are peacefully campaigning against the arms trade and join in prayer with the Holy Father that our leaders may commit themselves to ending it, in pursuit of peace and care for our whole human family.

Bishop Declan Lang

Chair – Department of International Affairs, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Bishop William Nolan

President – Justice and Peace Scotland

Bishop William Kenney

lead bishop for peace and disarmament issues, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Bishop Paul McAleenan

lead bishop for migrants and refugees, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Ann Farr

Chair, Pax Christi England and Wales

Marian Pallister

Chair, Pax Christi Scotland

Christine Allen

Director, CAFOD

Alistair Dutton

Director, SCIAF

Paul Southgate

Chair, National Justice and Peace Network