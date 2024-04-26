CaTEW Constitution and Information

The Constitution of the Catholic Trust for England and Wales (CaTEW) and key information such as its principal office, charity registration number and company number.
The Catholic Trust for England and Wales was incorporated as a company limited by guarantee on 15 April 2003 and is registered as a charity. It took on the assets, liabilities and operations of various predecessor bodies during the previous period. Its governing document is the Memorandum and Articles of Association.
To promote the Catholic religion principally, but not exclusively, in England and Wales.
To support the legal, financial and charitable activities of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, its agencies and offices.
CaTEW, in line with the Church’s teachings, looks to ensure the moral and spiritual wellbeing of the individual, and to help discern the common good, being what is best for all in society. It follows therefore that holdings of investments must be done in line with the charity’s ethos, values and spirituality.
Catholic Trust for England and Wales (CaTEW)
Charity Registration Number: 1097482
Company Number: 4734592
39 Eccleston Square
London
SW1V 1BX