CaTEW Constitution and Information

Constitution

The Catholic Trust for England and Wales was incorporated as a company limited by guarantee on 15 April 2003 and is registered as a charity. It took on the assets, liabilities and operations of various predecessor bodies during the previous period. Its governing document is the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Principal aims

To promote the Catholic religion principally, but not exclusively, in England and Wales.

Purpose

To support the legal, financial and charitable activities of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, its agencies and offices.

Investment Policy

CaTEW, in line with the Church’s teachings, looks to ensure the moral and spiritual wellbeing of the individual, and to help discern the common good, being what is best for all in society. It follows therefore that holdings of investments must be done in line with the charity’s ethos, values and spirituality.

Registered Details

Catholic Trust for England and Wales (CaTEW)

Charity Registration Number: 1097482

Company Number: 4734592

Principal Office

39 Eccleston Square

London

SW1V 1BX