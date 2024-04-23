CaTEW Trustees

A list of the Trustees of the Catholic Trust for England and Wales (CaTEW).
Right Reverend Peter Brignall – Chair
Mr John Gibbs
Archbishop Bernard Longley
Archbishop Malcolm McMahon
Ms Lyn Murray
Archbishop Mark O’Toole
Ms Cathy Corcoran
Ms Tamsin Eastwood
Ms Sarah Kilmartin
Ms Carol Lawrence
Rev. Canon Christopher P Thomas – General Secretary / Company Secretary
Greg Pope – Executive Director
Allyn Zulver – Finance Director
Richard Hopper – Head of HR
Lorraine Welch – PA to the General Secretary